Adem Tesfaye Band, The Periodicals

media release: Join WORT Community Radio for their 47th Birthday! The night will feature a mix of rock, soul, funk and more with a great double bill at the gorgeous Bur Oak on Winnebago St.

At 7:00 The Periodicals ignite the night with a mix of soul, rock, and pop.

At 8:45 The Adem Tesfaye Band brings a mix of funk, reggae, blues, and hip hop.

WORT Staff will serve Birthday cake between sets! Mingle with WORT staff and volunteers and celebrate 47 years of independent broadcasting. $20 to support WORT Community Radio. Sponsored by Union Cab with support from Willy Street Co-op and Dane Arts. More information: www.wortfm.org