media release: Join us at Lake Vista Café on the rooftop for live music in a relaxed atmosphere. Lake Vista Café will have a menu featuring delicious fare and drinks for purchase until 7 p.m.

If inclement weather, performance will be canceled. Free & Open to the Public.

Adem Tesfaye is a Madison native emcee/songwriter, hip-hop guitarist, and music producer whose music style has deep roots in hip-hop, funk, reggae and blues. His latest project is the release of the album Adem Tesfaye Band and the recent single The Wave.