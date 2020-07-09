ONLINE: Adjusting Your Marketing Strategy During a Pandemic

press release: Join Isthmus social media and marketing director Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek and discover the importance of adapting your brand's message during uncertain times. You'll learn creative ways to build community partnerships, how to adapt your brand's voice across digital marketing platforms and how to brainstorm and execute social media content solutions during a crisis.

To join this event go to our DreamBank home page at 3 pm CT on 7/9/2020

Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars
