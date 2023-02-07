Online
Adobe Lightroom Classic: New Features and Discussion
media release: This course will cover some of the new features in Adobe Lightroom Classic subscription version 12 (2023). It is for people who are already familiar with Lightroom Classic. In addition to new features, the course will provide time to answer your questions and discuss topics of interest to participants. This course is not an introductory course for beginners.
Instructor: John Lorimer
Prerequisites: A subscription copy of Adobe Lightroom Classic with the most recent update applied. The features described in this course are not available in the older versions of Lightroom Classic.
Location: Online live interactive class via Zoom through PhotoMidwest
Cost: $105.00, PhotoMidwest Members get a $10.00 discount.
Email PhotoMidwest with questions at education@photomidwest.org