Adobe Lightroom Classic: New Features and Discussion

media release: This course will cover some of the new features in Adobe Lightroom Classic subscription version 12 (2023). It is for people who are already familiar with Lightroom Classic. In addition to new features, the course will provide time to answer your questions and discuss topics of interest to participants. This course is not an introductory course for beginners.

Instructor: John Lorimer

Prerequisites: A subscription copy of Adobe Lightroom Classic with the most recent update applied. The features described in this course are not available in the older versions of Lightroom Classic.

Location: Online live interactive class via Zoom through PhotoMidwest

Cost: $105.00, PhotoMidwest Members get a $10.00 discount.

Email PhotoMidwest with questions at education@photomidwest.org Here's our website https://www.photomidwest.org You can call us at 608 630-9797.