press release: A signature initiative of the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, the Adopt-a-School program facilitates community partnership and investment in schools, thus expanding educational opportunities for the 27,000 scholars in our 50 public schools.

The 2020 Adopt-a-School Summit and Community Breakfast is your chance to learn more about this program, network with current community partners and see the benefits for your business or organization. Summit attendees gain perspective on the needs of our schools and how Adopt-a-School makes a million-dollar difference in Madison’s public schools each year.

New this year: The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools will host a Community Breakfast as part of the Adopt-a-School Summit. Join us to learn directly from current Adopt-a-School partners about their relationships with Madison’s public schools, and the mutual benefits of this program.

Registration is FREE and open to anyone with an interest in supporting our public schools and the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD).

· Learn more and get registered here: https://fmps.org/adopt-school- summit/

· Questions? Please email Mary Bartzen, Community Partnerships Director or call (608) 237-7723.