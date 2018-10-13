Adult Snooze at the Zoo

press release: Come meet animals up-close, go behind-the-scenes, and get the inside story about the zoo’s animals and history. You’ll learn how the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ “online dating system” for animals is helping to save endangered species! Then test your knowledge in a rousing game of trivia.

In the morning you’ll enjoy a hot breakfast, help set up an animal exhibit, and meet more animals. You loved the zoo as a kid – now learn why you love it as an adult!

What do we do at a sleepover?

What you will do depends a little on the theme of the sleepover you sign up for, but our sleepovers follow a general itinerary similar to what is listed here:

7:00pm: Arrival and check-in/group welcome activity (eat dinner before you arrive)

7:30-8:30pm: Animal presentation and thematic activities, visit specific animals behind-the-scenes

8:30-9:00pm: Snack and activities

9:00-9:30pm: Evening stories or activities

9:30-10:00pm: Get ready for bed

10:00pm: Lights out

6:30am: Wake up

6:30-7:15am: Coffee, get ready for the day and pack your overnight stuff

7:15-8:00am: Breakfast

8:30-9:30am: Meet an animal up close, help zookeepers prepare an animal enclosure for the day, wrap-up activities and good-bye