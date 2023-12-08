Adult Swim

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Deck the halls with lots of glue guns—Adult Swim gets crafty for the holidays!

Whether you’re hyper-crafty or just here for the beer, this Adult Swim is for you. Join us for an evening packed full of holiday hijinks, delicious craft brews, and tongue-in-cheek crafting fun.

Adult Swim tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event. Only for grown-ups, age 21+.Group discount: Gather round the crafting table with 10 or more friends and get 10% off your ticket order.

