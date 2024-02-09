media release: Bitter winds howl and yetis prowl... come out of the cold and into the weird at Adult Swim!

Join us for a night of offbeat activities, cold snap crafts, screw-loose Shakespeare soliloquies, and more. When you’re cooped up for the long Wisconsin winter, things are bound to get weird.

Adult Swim: Winter Weirderland, Friday, February 9, 5:30–9 pm

Featured Activities

Cabin Fever Plinko

Cryptid Scavenger Hunt

Snowball Target Practice

Uncanny AI Art Collage

Performances from Madison Shakespeare Company

Weird Science with the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

Emergency Accessory Station

Team play with Premier Trivia

Custom cocktails, wine, beer, and NA options

Adult Swim tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event; ages 21+ only. Group discount: Bring 10 or more friends and get 10% off your ticket order.

What is Adult Swim, anyway?

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum borrows the public pool tradition of kicking out the kids so adults can have the place to themselves (just without the water, swimsuits, or poolside crochet koozies). Adult Swim makes space to play like a grown-up—knitting, drinking, and dancing your way through the museum.