ONLINE: Advancing Equity for African American Women in the Workforce

media release: You are invited to attend a community briefing on Advancing Equity for African American Women in the Workforce. This is an opportunity to hear directly from senior leaders from across U.S. Department of Labor and other key agencies including the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission-Chicago District Office, Small Business Administration, and the Chicago Federal Executive Board. We will also have a panel of experts working collaboratively with state and federal partners who will share promising practices. We will provide an open forum for stakeholder questions and answers.

Questions? Please contact Debby Pascal at pascal.deborah@dol.gov