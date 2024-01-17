Advancing Racial and Social Equity in Wisconsin Farm to School: Strategies for Investing in Historically Underserved Producers

media release: How can schools, support organizations, and policymakers improve access for historically underserved producers to participate in farm to school procurement? Allison Pfaff Harris of REAP Food Group and Jess Guffey Calkins of University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension will share findings from their 2023 study report that delved into the needs and opportunities of historically underserved Wisconsin producers for engaging in farm to school markets.

This report’s in-depth information about barriers faced by producers and detailed stakeholder recommendations are relevant for anyone looking to improve farm to school procurement. Demographic information is collected in registration to help make sure National Farm to School Network is doing work in alignment with its Call to Action (read more at https://www.farmtoschool.org/about/calltoaction).

Read the report here: https://foodsystems.extension.wisc.edu/advancing-racial-and-social-equity-in-wisconsin-farm-to-school/