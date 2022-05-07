Adventures with Pogie the Yogie

press release: Pogie the Yogie is kids’ yoga with a whole new twist! Think the fun of Blippi with the feelings of Mr. Rogers! Join Pogie as he explores incredible places, makes fun discoveries, and inspires you to take it back to the mat!

This weekend, meet Pogie at the museum for yoga, stories, and adventure, and check out his youtube channel for yoga, mindfulness activities, and plenty of fun adventures.

Yoga sessions with Pogie:

Saturday:

8:30 am (during Member Morning)

10 am

1 pm

Sunday

10 am

1 pm

No registration is required for the yoga sessions.