media release: Fresh off of last summer’s critically acclaimed THERE’S AN APP 4 THAT, Madison’s most active original fringe troupe, Pile of Cats Theatre Company. presents its fifth production, ADVICE AND CONSENT, an evening of original comic shorts in the Pile of Cats / Left of Left Center tradition.

Written by Ned O’Reilly, directed by Erskine Dahl, and stage managed by Jason Summerlott, ADVICE AND CONSENT pokes at the things you and your friend and your partner and that person you always talk about go through every day. Or most days. Or on that very annoying, very specific day you’d like to forget.

Find out how to score some T Swift tickets, or how to not RSVP to your wife’s parents’ big party. Realize that some people’s favorite color is brown (brown?), or that Adele lyrics make for pretty good pickup lines, or what happens when you bring a guy home for a little something and your bedroom’s a mess.

Featuring some of Madison’s most versatile actors, including QJ Dougall, Britton Rea, Brent Freeman, Rhiannon Talbot, Richard League, Jamie Wheelock, Sam O’Reilly, Jesse Harrison, Dan Fogarty, Bernie Hein, and Warren Stern. Cast members have also worked with Madison Shakespeare Company, Broom Street Theatre, Sun Prairie Civic Theatre, Left of Left Center, and more.

We’re basically on a local tour, playing the Crucible, the Goodman Community Center, and the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center. You want a nightclub experience with a full bar? See us at one of the two Crucible shows. You want a more theatre style experience with no background noise? Come see us at Goodman or Wil-Mar.

All shows are at 7:00 pm, doors open at 6:30.

Sunday January 14th at Crucible, 3116 Commercial Avenue

Thursday January 18th at Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa Street

Friday January 19th at Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa Street

Saturday January 20th at Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center 504 S Brearly Street

Sunday January 21st at Crucible, 3116 Commercial Avenue

$15 suggested contribution at the door: cash or electronic payment accepted.

Reservations will get you preferred, guaranteed seating. Send those reservation requests or any questions to pileofcats9@gmail.com