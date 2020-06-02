ONLINE: Advocacy and Action in the Age of Coronavirus and Beyond

press release: Special webinar sessions coming up!

Tuesday, June 2, 10-11 am - Advocacy and action in the age of coronavirus and beyond, presented by Arts Wisconsin with special guest Nina Ozlu Tunceli of Americans for the Arts.

Nina was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at April's Creative Wisconsin Day, which was to take place at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison. We're so glad she can now join us for an important conversation about advocacy and action needed to move creativity into a new, and better, reality.

Friday, June 19, 9 am - 12 noon - Rural Arts Forum - thoughts, connections and discussion on culture, creativity, and community in rural Wisconsin

To participate in all sessions:

www.zoom.us/j/4601378823 or phone 1 312 626 6799

meeting ID: 460-137-8823

registration is not required.