ONLINE: Advocacy in the A.M.: Fall 2020 Business Survey

press release: The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce; Destination Madison; Downtown Madison, Inc.; Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and Latino Chamber of Commerce will release the results of a Fall 2020 Business Survey during this special afternoon edition of Advocacy in the A.M. The survey – conducted in partnership with the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce, Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau and Middleton Chamber of Commerce – yielded responses from more than 500 Greater Madison businesses representing a diverse, mostly locally owned, cross-section of industries, as well as a significant percentage of women- and minority-owned businesses.

The program will also feature a conversation among survey partners about the data and what they are hearing from businesses. The results of the survey will be used to inform policymakers about current business challenges and the need for a predictable and effective path forward balancing the needs of health, the economy and public confidence.

