Aero Quartet, Arun Luthra's Konnakol Jazz Project

× Expand Alex Troesch The fall 2021 UW-Madison Division of the Arts Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Teaching Program presenter is composer and saxophonist Arun Luthra.

media release: Join the Aero Saxophone Quartet and Arun Luthra's Konnakol Jazz Project for an evening of spirited saxophone chamber music by jazz titans Paquito D'Rivera, Melissa Aldana, Miguel Zenon, and world premiere arrangements by Arun himself. Listeners can look forward to an eclectic fusion of western classical, modern jazz, and South Indian Carnatic sounds.

Aero Quartet

Philip Kleutgens, soprano saxophone

Joseph Connor, alto saxophone

Matthew Koester, tenor saxophone

Brian Kachur, baritone saxophone

Arun Luthra's Konnokal Jazz Project

Arun Luthra, soprano and tenor saxophones (2021 UW-Madison Interdisciplinary Artist in Residence)

Johannes Wallmann, piano

Nick Moran, bass

Mitchell Stiner, drums