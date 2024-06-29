Aero Quartet, Arun Luthra's Konnakol Jazz Project
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Alex Troesch
The fall 2021 UW-Madison Division of the Arts Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Teaching Program presenter is composer and saxophonist Arun Luthra.
media release: Join the Aero Saxophone Quartet and Arun Luthra's Konnakol Jazz Project for an evening of spirited saxophone chamber music by jazz titans Paquito D'Rivera, Melissa Aldana, Miguel Zenon, and world premiere arrangements by Arun himself. Listeners can look forward to an eclectic fusion of western classical, modern jazz, and South Indian Carnatic sounds.
Aero Quartet
Philip Kleutgens, soprano saxophone
Joseph Connor, alto saxophone
Matthew Koester, tenor saxophone
Brian Kachur, baritone saxophone
Arun Luthra's Konnokal Jazz Project
Arun Luthra, soprano and tenor saxophones (2021 UW-Madison Interdisciplinary Artist in Residence)
Johannes Wallmann, piano
Nick Moran, bass
Mitchell Stiner, drums