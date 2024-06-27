Affordable Dental Care Groundbreaking

media release: Affordable Dental Care (ADC) of Madison will soon continue its mission to increase access to oral healthcare in a new space. The non-profit is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new clinic from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at 1709 Aberg Ave.

The ceremony will include remarks from supporters and community leaders including Deputy Mayor Dr. Linda Vakunta, Shannon Semmerlingof Delta Dental of Wisconsin, Alder Amani Latimer Burris, Charles Tubbs of Dane County Emergency Management and Paula Tran of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Mexican snacks and ice cream from local vendors will be served.

“Thanks to generous contributions by the community, we can break ground on our larger clinic,” Affordable Dental Care Executive Director Areli Estrada said. “This space will not only fill a void for dental care on the northside of Madison but also increase health equity in the greater Madison area.”

The clinic will feature eight treatment rooms, a conference room, a larger break room space, individual employee office space, a kid’s area and more lab and sterilization space. It will be able to serve around 5,000 patients per year.

The approximately 4,000-square-foot clinic was designed by Plunkett Raysich Architects and will be built by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin. The commercial space was secured by Plato Real Estate and is owned by Alexander Company.

To learn more, visit: https://www. affordabledentalmadison.org

About Affordable Dental Care

Affordable Dental Care looks to restore hope, health and opportunity by providing quality dental care to the uninsured and underinsured across Wisconsin. We aim to address health equity concerns, eliminate barriers to access and make a positive impact through our unwavering commitment to awareness, education, patient advocacy, community engagement and the guiding principles of our faith.