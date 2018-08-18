press release: The African Association of Madison, Inc (AAM) in collaboration with Central Park Sessions and UW Madison African Studies Program will produce AFRICA FEST 2018, a family event on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at McPike Park, located in a very supportive residential area of central Madison where one can walk, bike or bus to the event wherever possible.

AFRICA FEST is in its 20th year. Under the theme "Building and Bridging Communities," AAM brings this community-based cultural and educational event devoted to grassroots cultural heritage to feature musicians, artists, performers, cooks, craftspeople, and scholars who will demonstrate, present, and discuss the cultural traditions of African immigrants. The diverse audience expected from in and around Dane County will consist of children, students, and members of academia, news media, arts enthusiasts and other members of the Madison community and its environs who are interested in learning about the rich cultures of Africa from Africans.

Admission is free to the general public; donations are welcome.

“Strides For Africa” - a 5k run/walk for all ages kicks off the festival at 10:00 am. Registration fees for this event provide funds for our potable water wells in rural Africa. These water projects have changed the lives of many people for the better in rural Ethiopia and Liberia. We are counting on endearing public support and participation to continue to provide this invaluable supplement to these masses.

Next, African immigrants in the Madison area will sing songs, demonstrate crafts, tell stories, cook everyday and celebratory dishes, illustrate various occupational skills, discuss how they live their daily lives, and address issues of cultural identity, history, and heritage.

Food vendors, craft vendors of authentic African wares will be at the perimeter of the main tent and across the park to pamper your taste.

Our sensational local groups are Kikeh Mato, Tani Diakite, Atimevu and Jam Ak Jam. The Niegrian Masquerade, and other local cultural dance groups.

The “African Tent” - the new segment introduced four years ago is perfect in the park. As always, it is augmented with a physical representation of real Africa, portraying Africa Fest theme.

People come to AFRICA FEST for a variety of reasons. Some come to align with the rich African rhythms; others come to spiritually connect with their ancestry, or to study African culture as expressed in their everyday lives, or just to have fun. Whatever the motivation, one thing guaranteed is the experience for a deeper appreciation of Africa and Africans.

Visitors will join in and learn songs and dances at our performances; will be educated with the arts and crafts; and learn about grassroots African culture and traditions directly from Africans living in the Madison community. Presenters will share their skills and discuss their perspectives on the role of culture and family traditions in community building, and the potential for culture in bridging racial divides in the community.