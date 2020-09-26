ONLINE: African American Genealogy

media release: Wisconsin Historical Society is excited to provide this program by Tony Burroughs, internationally known educator in genealogical research! Tony will speak on the following topics:

Six Phases of African American Genealogy

Digital Research of African Americans

Traps of Black Genealogy

Freedmen's Bureau Research

This is a great opportunity to learn more about the strategies of researching your family history from an expert!

This webinar will be held on Saturday, September 26, and will be recorded. The recording will remain available for 30 days to all who register for the event. $40. Register here.