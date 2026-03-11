media release: The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), in partnership with 100 Black Men of Madison Inc., will host the 2026 African American History Academic Challenge (AAHAC), a competition created to promote deeper learning and appreciation of African American history.

Student teams representing all 12 MMSD middle schools and four comprehensive high schools (as well as Capital High School) will participate in the event, demonstrating their knowledge through a series of academic challenges focused on key figures, events and themes in African American history.

Thursday, March 12, 2026: High School Competition: 3 p.m.; Middle School Competition: 5:30 p.m., at Doyle Administration Building – McDaniels Auditorium, 545 W. Dayton St., Madison, WI 53703

Top-performing teams will advance to the regional competition, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. in the McDaniels Auditorium at the Doyle Administration Building.

MMSD’s Spring Harbor Middle School is the event’s defending national champion, having won the title at 100 Black Men of America, Inc.’s annual conference in June.