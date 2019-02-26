African American History Month Proclamation

press release: Mayor Jason C. Gonzalez invites the community for the reading of a proclamation on Tuesday, February 26th at 7:30 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road. This proclamation recognizes February as African-American History Month and urges all citizens to celebrate our diverse heritage and culture and to continue efforts to create a world that is more just, peaceful and prosperous for all. All are welcome to attend.