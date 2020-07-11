ONLINE: African Community Town Hall

press release: Our African Community Virtual Town Hall Meeting is set for Saturday. We sincerely hope you're looking forward to joining this very important community engagement with our local leaders on racial/social injustices in our society.

Panelists include: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes; state Rep. Shelia Stubbs; Dane County Executive Joe Parisi; Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway; Madison acting police Chief Vic Wahl; Madison Alder Samba Baldeh; 100 Black Men of Madison President Floyd Rose; state Rep. Melissa Sargent.

Please use this zoom link for the required advanced registration to the Virtual Town Hall meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZEuf- CvqjotGdDedbecXJ7EI1Kr8toIcrNT

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing a personal link to join the meeting.