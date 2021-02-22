RSVP for African Diaspora

press release: Happy Black History Month!! Urban Triage is in the business of celebrating Black-ness 365 days a year!

This year we would like to invite you to become a partner in celebrating Black communities by allocating resources that empower, encourage, and inspire Black businesses and Black families into action.

Black people are vulnerable for many reasons which are now compounded by a triple pandemic:

1. COVID-19, 2. Social Injustices 3. Economic Insecurities. It is up to us as a community to do and give when and where we can to offset the compounded effect of the triple pandemic. Leading to hope, community building, and action vs indifference.

Join us! Live inspired!

African Diaspora--providing meal boxes and live instructions on 2/26/2016 Hosted by Urban Triage & Palate Pleasures

The sign up form will remain open until Monday February 22. Meal Prep Boxes Will Be Delivered On Thursday February 25.

We're super excited! Thank you for joining us in celebrating Black economic empowerment, Black business, Black culture, Black history, Black Love, and Black people.