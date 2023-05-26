African/Black Graduates Celebration
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Madison College and the African Association of Madison invite you to the 2022-2023 Black/African Graduates Celebration to celebrate the graduates' success from high schools to colleges and universities in the Greater Madison area, including graduates from Madison College.
We will celebrate their great accomplishment over a community dinner, presentations of awards, and a fun evening provided by our DJ. Join us as we support!