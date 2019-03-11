African Immigrants in the U.S.

press release: While sharing his own experience and perspective on immigration issues in the United States, Cherif Correa will illustrate their complexity and implications — too often absent in such discussions — by referring to:

· “My personal experience”...

· Discussions “in my African Literature class at Madison College” and...

· “An encounter I had with a Senegalese immigrant who was being deported to Senegal.”

Kid-friendly, free public lecture, no reservations or tickets needed

ORIGINALLY FROM SENEGAL, CHERIF CORREA has been living in Madison for twenty-two years since being an exchange student at the UW-Madison — where he earned an MA and Ph.D. in the Department of African Cultural Studies.

Cherif has taught English composition and literature (African and African American) at Madison College since 2006.

He is the Vice Chair of the Association of African Studies Programs.

At Madison College he currently serves as Lead Teacher for First-Year Composition, as faculty advisor for the African Student Association and as a mentor in both TRIO and the Scholars of Color Mentoring Program.