“Afrique en Cirque” is a highly colorful creation featuring a handful of amazing acrobats and musicians from Cirque Kalabanté, performing their authentic choreography to the frantic rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea. To the melodious sound of the kora, artistic director and company founder Yamoussa Bangoura takes us into an elsewhere that radiates the diversity of traditional African arts combined with the virtuosity of the North American modern circus performance.

“If you love contemporary circus, chances are you’ve seen Yamoussa Bangoura perform—and picked your jaw up off the floor afterward.” – Georgia Straight