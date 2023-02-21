media release: Please join Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce for our "After Hours" networking event at Northwest Dane Senior Services from 5:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Northwest Dane Senior Services, 1837 Bourbon Road

Cross Plains.

This will be an opportunity for the board of directors to offer our appreciation to the members as well as the community for your continued support. This will be an "open-house" style event so please come by when you can.

Please contact us if you have questions! We look forward to seeing you!