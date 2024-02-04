media release: Composer Scott Johnson (1952–2023) broke new ground as he worked to forge a vital connection between the classical music tradition and contemporary popular culture. “After Scott Johnson” draws on multiple meanings of “after”—in the time following, in pursuit of, in allusion to, in imitation of—to honor his unique creativity and intellect through an evening of musical performance and verbal and visual remembrance. Daisy Press and Terra String Quartet will premiere Scott’s final work, “Map,” for voice and string quartet. In addition to remarks from friends and a screening of photographs, Scott himself will make appearances on video, in conversation and in a vintage performance excerpt from “John Somebody,” his classic work for guitar and electronics.

Daisy Press voice Terra String Quartet: Harriet Langley violin Amelia Dietrich violin Chih-Ta Chen viola Audrey Chen cello

A livestream will be available free of charge at 8pm (7 pm Central time) on the day of the performance and archived for future viewing here.

Composer Scott Johnson (1952–2023) broke new ground as he worked to forge a vital connection between the classical music tradition and contemporary popular culture. A forerunner of today’s “postclassical” trends, he played an influential role, beginning in the 1980’s, in the incorporation of rock-derived instruments, electronics, and musical materials into traditionally scored compositions. His music has been presented worldwide, by performers ranging from the Kronos Quartet, Alarm Will Sound, and the Bang On A Can All-Stars, to the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center; in dance works performed by the London Contemporary Dance Theater and the Ballets de Monte Carlo, and in recordings on the Nonesuch and Tzadik labels. Among the awards Johnson received were fellowships from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Guggenheim Foundation, and a Koussevitsky award.