11/30-12/15, Bartell Theatre, at 8 pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays, plus 8 pm, 12/5. $20/$15.

press release: After the Revolution by Amy Herzog

Produced by Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theater (Krass)

In the first show of Krass's tenth anniversary season, the personal is political -- but more important, it's personal. The brilliant, promising Emma Joseph proudly devotes her life to prisoner support in memory of her blacklisted grandfather, Joseph. But when new revelations uncover a shocking truth about Joseph's history, the entire family is forced to confront questions of honesty and allegiance they thought had been resolved. AFTER THE REVOLUTION is a bold and moving portrait of an American family thrown into an intergenerational tailspin, forced to reconcile a thorny and delicate legacy.