Afterbirth Cartoons, Dad Bods, Mumbumper

× Expand Elliot Novak Dad Bods on stage. Dad Bods

media release: Afterbirth Cartoons is a punk trio formed by Alvah (xe/they guitar/vocals), Galatea Clementine (she/her, bass, vocals), and Mathaniel (they/them, drums/vocals) and blends classic punk influences like Dead Kennedys, The Vaselines, and Meat Puppets with modern-day, stoner, genderqueer irreverent songs.