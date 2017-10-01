Afternoon At The Farm

press release: Autumn on the Farm coming up October 1, 1-3pm.

Last chance this year for a Sunday afternoon frolic on the farm. Take a prairie tour and do some seed collecting, help plant the fall garlic and play a few gourd games. Apple cider and fermented food samples. FREE. Donations appreciated.

Please let the Park Administrator, Amy Jo, know if you're interested in helping out with any activities. Call (849-4559) or email (info@schumacherfarmpark.org) the farm park office.