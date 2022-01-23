press release: Snow Day - Afternoon at the Farm

Sunday, January 23, 2022, 1 - 3 pm

We invite you to join us at the top of the hill for a snowy afternoon on the farm. Although we don't have much snow right now, there will still be plenty to explore. Activities will depend on the weather and snow cover, but possibilities include:

a winter scavenger hunt

animal tracking clues

salt painting and frozen bubbles

snowshoes in kids and adult sizes will also be provided to try out (provided by the Waunakee Village Center Recreation Department).

Free and family-friendly. Although this is an outdoor event, we ask that participants maintain 6 feet of social distancing and wear appropriate face coverings during the event. Park staff will space activity areas accordingly. Uncomfortably cold temperatures or extreme wind chill will result in the cancellation of this event. Check this page for current updates.

Reservations not required. Donations appreciated.