ONLINE: Agamemnon

press release: Winter Words is a public play-reading series where APT artists explore new-to-APT plays, some of which may someday make their way to our stages. This popular series is, of course, typically held in the Touchstone Theatre. But this year, Zoom is where it's at. So while the format may be different, these readings still teem with the raw energy of an early table read, produced for you with just one day of rehearsal.

Each reading will be followed by a talk back with the actors and artists.

Tickets are $15, and go on sale February 8 at 10:00 am CST. They are available for purchase only online. If you need assistance with your order, email the APT Box Office at boxoffice@americanplayers.org.

Please note: Unlike APT's earlier Zoom series, these readings are one-time events and must be viewed live. Readings begin at 7:00 PM CST on the dates below.

February 22: Agamemnon

By Aeschylus; adapted by Simon Scardifield; directed by David Daniel.

“…a cracking version, featuring a brilliantly conceived three-person Chorus who merge almost seamlessly into the narrative." – Radio Review

With the Trojan War raging, King Agamemnon offers a brutal sacrifice in hopes of getting his brother’s wife, Helen, out of Troy. But that bloody betrayal paves the way for more violent acts, until the palace runs with the blood of innocent and guilty alike. The first play in the Oresteia trilogy, Aeschylus’ classic tale of betrayal and revenge comes to new life on Zoom. This one was originally scheduled to be the final Winter Words reading of 2020 – too good to be left behind.