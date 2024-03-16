media release: Aging 101 Workshop

Westminster Presbyterian will be leading a free workshop on aging Saturday, March 16 from 9am-Noon at Westminster (4100 Nakoma Rd., Madison, WI). This event will focus on three main sessions:

1. Communicating with the aging and homebound.

2. Exploring various living options.

3. The Madison Police Department will present how to identify and avoid common scams and frauds.

Coffee and refreshments will be served. This event is open to the community and all ages. We hope you can join us. Feel free to bring friends and neighbors!