ONLINE: Aging Well Summit: Healthy Brains, Healthy Caregiving

media release: Cairasu Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center Inc. (DBA Cairasu All Things Alzheimer’s) is an innovative, trusted resource, and essential community partner created to support those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their families. We are fully dedicated to promoting brain health, providing services to people with dementia and their families, and curating impactful caregiver education.

Please join us for the 1st Annual Aging Summit which will focus on brain health and healthy caregiving. It is an opportunity to create space for caregivers to learn, share, and connect with others. It is also an opportunity for everyone interested in optimizing and maintaining a healthy brain to join us in the two-day summit.