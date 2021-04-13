ONLINE: AgrAbility Summit

press release: The 2021 AgrAbility of Wisconsin Virtual Summit will be hosted on Zoom. We are pleased to announce the annual Summit will take place April 13 – 15, 2021, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm each day. All are welcome to attend at no cost.

This multi-day program gives participants an opportunity to virtually network and learn about resources available through AgrAbility and other Wisconsin programs.

“After having to postpone and then ultimately cancel the 2020 summit because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are excited to host our annual summit this year virtually. The speakers and presentations will be very informational and helpful to farmers with and without disabilities,” says Brian Luck, director of AgrAbility of Wisconsin.

Topics to be covered each day include:

Tuesday, April 13 | FSA: Safety Net Programs, Loan Opportunities with Specifics to Veterans and SDA Farmers

Speaker Adam Steffen, County Executive Director, Monroe, La Crosse and Juneau Counties

Wednesday, April 14 | Farmer Health Insurance

Speakers Dr. Florence Becot, National Farm Medicine Center and Rich Lavigne, Farm Commons

Thursday, April 15 | Farm Financials and Farmer Wellness with the Wisconsin Farm Center

Speakers Dan Bauer, Program Supervisor; Jayne Krull, Bureau Director, Ag Resource & Promotion; and Mike Lochner, Financial Consulting & Farm Succession Planning Specialist all with the Wisconsin Farm Center

Registration and event details can be found here.

Since 1991, AgrAbility of Wisconsin has been promoting success in agriculture for farmers with disabilities and their families. AgrAbility of Wisconsin is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension and Easterseals Wisconsin.

To learn more, contact us at: (608) 262-9336 or visit https://agrability.bse.wisc.edu/.