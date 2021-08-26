Agrace Adult Day Center Grand Opening

media release: With more than 40 years’ experience caring for people in southern Wisconsin who are in the final months of life, Agrace has launched another way to improve local residents’ quality of life—a new adult day center in Madison.

The Agrace Adult Day Center, which opened July 27, provides daytime care for older adults who need company and support because they cannot, or choose not to, stay alone all day. In addition to companionship from caregivers, volunteers and other seniors, the Center’s clients enjoy nutritious meals, physical activities like chair yoga and games, and mentally stimulating activities, including crafts, classes, gardening and music.

August 26 Open House and Grand Opening Reception

The community is invited to tour the Center during an open house on Thursday, August 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1702 W. Beltline Highway in Madison. Ambassadors from the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the open house. Agrace staff will be available to talk with anyone interested in volunteering at the Center or in the agency’s other volunteer roles.

This freestanding center is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is designed to feel familiar and friendly to older adults, with accessible spaces for activities, quiet rest, meals and more. Eventually, the space will serve up to 64 adults a day.

The Center’s staff includes a registered nurse manager, caregivers, a CNA dementia specialist, a chef and volunteers. Clients pay $77 per day, which includes meals, companionship, activities and medication administration, if needed. Other services, such as showers and haircuts, may be available at an additional cost.

Agrace is a nonprofit health care organization that also provides personal care, supportive (palliative) care, hospice care and grief support to people who are aging, ill or dying in southern Wisconsin. For more information about Agrace, call (608) 276-4660 or visit agrace.org or Agrace.org/AdultDay.

Founded in 1978, Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization dedicated to providing high-quality care and support to people who are aging, ill, dying or grieving. With offices in Madison, Janesville, Baraboo and Platteville, Agrace serves nearly 1,500 patients and clients across southern Wisconsin every day.