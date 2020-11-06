RSVP for Butterfly Gala

media release: From November 12 to 16, supporters of Agrace’s mission can join a traditional event in a new way—from the comfort of their own home. The Butterfly Gala, Agrace’s elegant, time-honored dinner dance fundraiser, is meeting the challenge of the pandemic by transforming to a stay-at-home soiree.

Every day, Agrace helps nearly 1,000 patients across southern Wisconsin who are aging, ill or dying. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains crucial that people have access to the comfort and compassionate care Agrace provides through its nonprofit hospice care, palliative care, grief support and senior care services.

To participate in the Virtual Butterfly Gala, anyone can purchase a $100 Butterfly Box filled with a bottle of Prosecco, sweets, treats and a special gift. After picking up their box at the Edgewater in Madison, guests can sample their treats while they watch the Gala’s virtual program from the comfort of home between November 12 and 16.

Event sponsorships and proceeds from the Virtual Butterfly Gala help Agrace cover the cost of providing free or discounted hospice care to local patients who have no other way to pay for end-of-life care. The Gala also helps fund Agrace’s community grief support programs, including those offered by the Agrace Grief Support Center in Fitchburg.

Registration for the Virtual Butterfly Gala is open through November 6 at agrace.org/gala. For more information about participating or becoming a sponsor, contact Jamie Gurgul at (608) 327-7239 or jamie.gurgul@agrace.org.

Founded in 1978, Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care and support to people who are aging, ill or dying. With offices in Madison, Janesville, Baraboo and Platteville, Agrace serves nearly 1,000 patients across southern Wisconsin every day.