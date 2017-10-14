UW Agroecology Barn Dance

press release: Shake a leg and make some friends at the UW-Madison Agroecology Program’s 5th annual barn dance! This lively gathering will feature a live caller and music performed by the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers. Ticket price includes dinner made with fresh and local ingredients, hot apple cider from Brix Cider, and both dessert and local beer by donation. All proceeds go directly to the Professional Development fund for UW-Madison Agroecology graduate students. Come hungry and bring your dancing shoes!

7:30pm-10:30pm (doors open at 6:30), The Cates Family Farm - 5992 County Road T, Spring Green

ONLINE TICKETS available until Oct. 13: $15 Students | $20 General; $7 Kids 8 and Up | Kids under 8 Free [Limited volunteer options are available in exchange for a ticket. If interested, email grichardson3@wisc.edu]

TICKETS PURCHASED AT DOOR: $20 Students | $25 General; $10 Kids 8 and Up | Kids under 8 Free

Free overnight camping is available on the farm for those who would like to spend the night. No dogs allowed.

BONUS: Earlier in the day, visit Lonesome Stone Milling’s annual “Harvest Festival and Open House” to get a behind the scenes look at a local food system in practice. Free tours will be available from 11am to 4pm at 304 S Oak St, in Lone Rock.

(Barn Dance Facebook Event – See who else is going... and carpool!)