ONLINE: AgTalks Wisconsin Town Hall

press release: Welcome to AgTalks, a national conversation on trade, supply chains, and the future of American Ag. This conversation will help develop a road map for expanding opportunities for American farmers and ag businesses in 2021 and beyond.

You can learn more about AgTalks at www.AgTalks.net

AgTalks will be holding a Wisconsin virtual town hall on Tuesday, September 1 at 11:00 am central. We are pleased to partner on this town hall with the National Milk Producers Federation and U.S. Dairy Export Council.. This town hall will feature ag leaders from Wisconsin and opportunities for participants to help shape the future of ag trade.

AgTalks is sponsored by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, National Corn Growers Association, National Milk Producers Federation, U.S. Dairy Export Council, Plant Based Products Council, Corn Refiners Association, American Farm Bureau, Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, Farmers for Free Trade, and many others.

To register for AgTalks Wisconsin, please click the following link: https://kcoeisom.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pczxLDtzT92rzKqNvOW9kg