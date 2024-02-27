media release: Elevate your business with the groundbreaking "AI Ignite: Propel Your Business Forward" Part II workshop!

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM CST, 120 W Verona Ave, Verona.

Immerse yourself in the AI IGNITE experience led by Monica Gunderson, the visionary CEO of Chisel ActionCOACH. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting your entrepreneurial journey, this workshop is meticulously crafted for all levels. Prepare to receive unparalleled one-on-one attention that transcends into tangible results.

Embark on a journey of exploration into real-world AI applications, unraveling practical uses that will seamlessly streamline your business operations. Seize the opportunity to unlock the full potential of AI—reserve your spot now!

By attending, you'll not only gain valuable insights but also walk away with either a solid start or a finished product, tailored to meet your business needs. Bring your laptops and immerse yourself in this transformative one-on-one professional development workshop.

Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the business transformation. Reserve your spot now and become a catalyst for success. #AIIgnite #BusinessTransformation #WorkshopSuccess