media release: AIDS Walk Wisconsin is taking place on Sunday May 16, at 12pm. This year you can participate from anywhere in the state. Tune in from the comfort of your home to our live broadcast, featuring moving speeches from local and national leaders in the fight against HIV/AIDS, heartfelt messages from celebrity guests, and special performances featuring top talent.This event benefits Vivent Health and allows individuals living with HIV/ AIDS to live longer and healthier lives in Wisconsin.

Be sure to register to find out what celebrities are joining AIDS Walk Wisconsin this year.

Register for free at aidswalkwis.org.

Register. Donate. Walk.

Email aidswalkwisconsin@ viventhealth.org with any questions.