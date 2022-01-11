Wisconsin Air National Guard and 115th Fighter Wing Open House

media release: The Air National Guard and the 115th Fighter Wing are hosting an open house event next month, where representatives from the National Guard Bureau (NGB) and EA Engineering, Science, and Technology, Inc., PBC (EA), will provide the general public with an overview of the upcoming scheduled remedial investigation that was awarded in September 2020. The event is scheduled to take place in the Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College’s Truax Campus, January 11 at 6 p.m.

The NGB and EA will present an overview of progress to date, detail the steps of the remediation process, and allow community members to ask questions or submit concerns through written comments. In addition, the NGB will give a presentation on the Relative Risk Site Evaluation (RRSE) process and the results of the evaluation performed at Truax Field. The RRSE is an Air Force requirement and is a tool used to sequence sites and installations to begin the remedial investigation process.

Representatives from the 115th Fighter Wing and Dane County Regional Airport will also be available to address audience questions following the presentation.

For the 115th Fighter Wing, the process of determining and mitigating cases of environmental contamination are dictated by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) process. Commonly referred to as Superfund, it allows the EPA to clean up contaminated sites through a series of prescribed phases. The remedial investigation moves Truax Field to the next step in the process.

For a detailed timeline of PFAS remediation efforts at Truax Field, visit the Wisconsin National Guard PFOS/PFOA information page at https://ng.wi.gov/pfas.