ONLINE: Ajaxx, Arcane, Basch, Creating a Movement, D-Ski, Dreambay, Jae Hanz, Mithyka, Phrequency, Slag, Slank, Torcodez, Wifflin, Xcavata

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: DJ Summit Streaming Edition
Saturday July 18 2020 | 6:00PM to 1:00AM
Tune in for free ONLINE at: https://www.mixcloud.com/
Full Production Live Stream Concert from Liquid. The DJ SUMMIT has always been about bringing together hard working DJs & producers in the area, to showcase their talents and to foster a community where aspiring artists & performers can share their knowledge, skills, and creativity, together availing to reach new heights!
This Streaming session features many Summit Legends alongside emerging producers aspiring newcomers:
AJAXX, ARCANE, BASCH, CREATING A MOVEMENT, D-SKI, DREAMBAY, JAE HANZ, MITHYKA, PHREQUENCY, SLAG, SLANK, TORCODEZ, WIFFLIN, XCAVATA
Donations accepted directly to individual artists
More info at: https://www.facebook.com/
