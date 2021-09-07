× Expand Shervin Lainez AJR

media release: Produced by Live Nation, the additional 12-date 2021 leg of the OK Orchestrawill kick off on September 7 in Madison at Sylvee, before wrapping October 1 in Jacksonville, Florica, at Daily's Place. The entire North America tour includes a total of 40 dates with stops in Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and more, before wrapping June 21, 2022 in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion.

AJR’s current single “Way Less Sad” is poised to be one of the biggest songs of the summer. It’s generated more than 85 million total streams, is spending its 10th week on the Billboard Hot 100 and recently hit No. 10 on Pandora’s Top Spins Chart. Earlier this month, Apple Music added it to its “Songs of the Summer” and “Today’s Hits” playlists and Spotify made it a mainstay on its coveted “Mood Booster” and “Happy Hits” playlists. The track is currently No. 2 at Alternative radio, Top 20 at Pop radio and approaching Top 10 at Adult Pop radio, proving them as a force to be reckoned with in the Alternative and Pop spaces.

AJR performed a medley of “Way Less Sad” and their 2x platinum hit “BANG!” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which Billboard praised by saying, “the line ‘I'm A-OK’ hit particularly hard as the countless fans gathered outside sang along – a fitting moment as the world continues to emerge from the ongoing pandemic.” They also took home their first-ever Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Song with “BANG!” at the show.

Both “Way Less Sad” and “BANG!” are featured on the group’s acclaimed new album OK ORCHESTRA, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative and Rock albums charts and claimed the #10 spot on the Billboard 200. AJR will release the vinyl edition of OK ORCHESTRA on August 20. Click HERE to pre-order now.