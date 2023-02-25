Al Knox, M Shays

media release: Al Knox is an indie rock musician who’s been performing in the Madison area over the last two years. Originally gigging with the indie group The Night Painters, Al has been experimenting with an equally immersive solo show, combining intricate guitar loops with memorable lyricism. Find out more at Al's website and Instagram.

M Shays was nominated for a 2021 MAMA award for best keyboardist, and has opened for national acts such as Jill Sobule and Pieta Brown. She has performed with Kat and the Hurricane, Linn Jennings’ band, The Earthlings, and also appeared once on Groove Roulette. Her most recent release, “Live at the Bur Oak” is available online on all major platforms, and the four-song “Fog” EP can be found on Bandcamp. She is currently working on co-producing and engineering her first full-length studio album slated for later this year. Learn more about Meggie on her website.

"A captivating Madison based singer-songwriter, Shays' whimsical belt and head voice compares to no one else around her. Listeners hear hints of her musical influences while being transported by her picturesque accompaniments. She melds everything into unique, engaging performances that delight audiences." Dr. J. Adam Shelton