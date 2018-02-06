Albert Lee Band
Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St. , Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
press release: Known for his signature Ernie Ball guitar and lightning speed picking, ALBERT LEE has not only worked with some of the biggest names in music but he has also maintained a solo career of his own. Bill could not believe our good fortune (and yours) when he got the request for Albert to play our little room. Albert will be accompanied by his band, J.T. Thomas on keyboards, Will McGregor on bass, and Jason Harrison Smith on drums.
