media release: The Aldo Leopold Foundation announces an unprecedented week of conversations with today’s conservation all-stars, who explore our reciprocal relations with the natural world! Keynote speakers, Delia Owens (Where the Crawdads Sing) and Robin Wall Kimmerer (Braiding Sweetgrass) highlight a spectacular line-up of voices that will re-spark the Leopoldian land ethic in all hearts!

“We are very excited to share powerful stories from these inspiring conservation and literary leaders,” said Buddy Huffaker, Aldo Leopold Foundation Executive Director. “Their deep roots in land ethics attest to the ever-growing importance of the Leopold Foundation’s work growing an ethic of care for all people and all places. It’s going to be a special week!”

Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 7 p.m. CST: Aldo Leopold and Earth Ethics with Scott Russell Sanders

Author Scott Russell Sanders asks the question: how would Leopold’s land ethic apply to our planet as a whole? This talk will explore how Leopold’s concept of the living community might be understood on scales ranging from backyards to watersheds to bioregions to the entire planet.

This year's Leopold Week theme—Nurturing Reciprocity—will be illuminated for thousands from around the globe in a week of intimate, online, lunchtime and evening presentations.

