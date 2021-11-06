Aldo Leopold Pump Track Opening Celebration
Aldo Leopold Park 2906 Traceway Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: The new pump track at Aldo Leopold Park is nearly done! On Saturday, November 6 we’ll be having a gathering to celebrate the first paved pump track in the area. Nothing formal, just folks gathered to ride and encourage others to ride. There will be some rather skilled riders there who will be fun to watch, we’ll have some information on the next phases of the project, and of course everyone will get a chance to try it out.
