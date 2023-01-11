Aldo Leopold Shack & Farm Virtual Tour

media release: Aldo Leopold's name is known around the world and people travel great distances to visit his 'shack' along the Wisconsin River. Now you can take a virtual tour right from your home!

A grant from Wisconsin Humanities provided support for the project. This immersive and accessible experience features never-before-seen footage of the Leopold family, who converted a chicken coop into their rustic weekend home. The landscape surrounding the Leopold Shack and Farm informed the vision put forth by Leopold in his conservation classic, A Sand County Almanac, including his call for a “land ethic” – a caring, ethical relationship between people and nature.

Don’t miss the world premiere event on January 11 at 7 PM CST. Virtual Tour creator Kyra Lyons will be your host, joined by special guests throughout the program.

