Alejo, Tngl, 8Hertz, Zonik

media release:

~~~~~ Alejo ~~~~~

The world of electronic musicianship is an increasingly challenging place to stand out yet a committed few somehow manage to do so through true dedication to the craft and a constant thirst for knowledge. With those two virtues at the forefront of his journey, Alejo has carved a name for himself on the crowded walls of the underground bass scene. With a multitude of independent releases as well as ones on highly touted labels like Wormhole and Colony Productions, his tracks weave equal parts heavyweight low-end with expertly crafted textures and melodies. There’s a subtle yet undeniable liquidity to his sets as he takes the listener on a truly exploratory journey across the sonic spectrum.https://soundcloud.com/certifiedalejo

~~~~~ TNGL ~~~~~

TNGL takes listeners on hypnotic journeys through dubstep, halftime, neuro hop, future bass, and world psy bass music. He immerses audiences in mystical tones and thick low-end grooves.https://soundcloud.com/tnglhttps://www.instagram.com/tngl_musichttps://www.facebook.com/TNGLmusic

~~~~~ 8Hertz ~~~~~

8Hertz is a midwest DJ, producer, vocalist, and event host based out of Madison, WI. Opening for such artists as Khiva, Ternion Sound, Whipped Cream, Phase One, Blunts & Blondes, DMVU, GG Magree, Al Ross, Wreckno and Lucii, she specializes in reggae and hip hop-infused deep dubstep. Blending other genres in seamlessly 8Hertz is sure to bring her eccentric and exciting energy to every show.https://soundcloud.com/8hertz-musichttps://www.facebook.com/8hertzmusic

~~~~~ Zonik ~~~~~

Zonik commands mind bending futuristic frequencies. Wonky flows give way to deep bass. Squanch or be squanched!https://soundcloud.com/zonik_officialhttps://www.facebook.com/ZONIKofficial

/\/\/\/\/ Visual Artists \/\/\/\/

~~~~~ ZpaceTree ~~~~~

ZpaceTree compliments fantastic sounds with mind-bending visual stimuli, They will take you to another planet. Prepare yourself for a non-stop eyegasm of colors and textures. Drawing from a broad set of influences, ZpaceTree takes the party to a new level.https://www.instagram.com/zpacetreehttps://www.facebook.com/ZpaceTree

~~~~~ Ben Brooks ~~~~~

Ben Brooks' styles plays with retro futuristic pop-surrealism alongside scumbag punk aesthetics, all heavily influenced by themes of universalism, psychedelia, and sci-fi.https://www.instagram.com/thebenbrooks